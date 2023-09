The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes; they succeeded near Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff dated September 7.

"They had success in the areas south of Robotyne and west of Verbove; they are consolidating at the achieved boundaries," the military said.

On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU advanced south of the city of Bakhmut and established themselves at the reached boundaries.

Also, the AFU continue to restrain the advance of russian troops on the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes.

On the last day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk Region and Novoyehorivka, Luhansk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers hit Odesa with Shaheds. Port infrastructure and an elevator were damaged.

Meanwhile, 39 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.