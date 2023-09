AFU have partial success south of Bakhmut. Situation on the east and south is complicated – General Staff

During the past day, 39 combat clashes took place at the front. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from its morning briefing dated September 7.

In total, the enemy conducted ten missile, 69 airstrikes, and 51 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and populated areas.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks on the Lyman axis in the area of Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk Region and on the Avdiyivka axis in the area of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Region.

"At the same time, as a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success south of Bakhmut, dislodge the enemy from their positions and entrench themselves at the achieved boundaries," the military emphasized.

On the Marinka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the area of Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian army continues the offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, destroys the enemy, and liberates the occupied territories step by step.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 18 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit four ammunition depots, 12 artillery pieces, two control points, an anti-aircraft missile complex, an electronic warfare station, and two areas where russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers hit Odesa with Shakeds. Port infrastructure and an elevator were damaged.