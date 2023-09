Shells with depleted uranium and mortars. What does the next aid package from US include

The new military aid package announced by the U.S. includes depleted uranium munitions, mortars and their shells.

This is written by European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Pentagon.

According to the agency, the package, the cost of which is estimated at USD 175 million, will include:

120-mm tank shells with depleted uranium for Abrams tanks;

equipment for air defense systems;

additional ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

81-mm mortar systems and ammunition;

TOW heavy anti-tank guided missiles, as well as Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank complexes;

more than 3 million cartridges for small arms;

tactical air navigation systems, as well as secure communication systems and auxiliary equipment;

ammunition for destroying obstacles, spare parts and other field equipment.

This aid package will be the 46th since the full-scale invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the American publication Politico reported with reference to the U.S. Ministry of Defense that the first 10 Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this month.

We will remind, in general, Ukraine should receive 31 Abrams tanks, which the USA promised back in January of this year.