The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 350 million from the reserve fund of the state budget to provide financial support to energy companies by compensating interest on loans for the restoration, repair, or replacement of energy structures that were damaged as a result of the war.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that financial state support will be provided to economic entities, regardless of the form of ownership, producing electricity at thermal power stations and/or thermal power plants by reducing the cost of loans.

At the same time, loans, on which interest will be compensated, are provided for the restoration, repair, or replacement of energy infrastructure facilities of central heating power plants and thermal power plants, which are necessary for the sustainable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, damaged as a result of hostilities.

"The government provides financial support to energy companies to carry out repair work, replace equipment and objects that were damaged due to Russian missile strikes. So that they can prepare their capacities as much as possible for the heating season that is approaching," the First Vice Prime Minister said Yuliya Svyrydenko, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers included thermal power plants and thermal power plants in the "5-7-9" preferential lending program.