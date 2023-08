Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief on preparation for winter and transition to pr

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, August 28, held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, talked about preparing for winter and developing a program for switching to promising aircraft types. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Implementation of a plan to protect critical, energy infrastructure. Preparation for winter. Development of a program for switching to promising types of aircraft," he wrote, talking about the issues that were considered at the meeting.

The President said that at the meeting the maximum attention was paid to offensive actions and providing the front with weapons and everything necessary.

He also noted that the report on the inspection of military medical commissions will be considered at the next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation on August 24 discussed the beginning of Ukrainian pilots training and speeding up the granting of permits to other states to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine after the completion of training.