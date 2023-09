President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the Minister of Defense. The corresponding draft resolution (No. 10004) was registered with the Rada on September 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The submission notes that Fedir Venislavskyi, the representative of the President in the Rada, is authorized to present this submission at the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak on the Telegram channel noted that after considering this submission to the Rada Committee on Defense, the Rada will consider it in the hall tomorrow, September 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in a traditional evening video message on September 3 said that he decided to replace the Minister of Defense and appoint Rustem Umerov instead of Oleksii Reznikov, Zelenskyy explained this decision by the fact that the Ministry of Defense needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole.

After that, Defense Minister Reznikov and the head of the State Property Fund Umerov wrote resignation letters.

On Tuesday, September 5, the Rada dismissed Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense, Umerov from the post of the head of the State Property Fund.

In September 2022, the Rada appointed a member of parliament from the Holos faction Umerov as the chairman of the State Property Fund. Umerov was elected MP in the parliamentary elections in 2019 on the list from the Holos party (No. 18). He served as Secretary of the Committee of the Rada on Human Rights, De-Occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories in the Donetsk, Luhansk Regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, national minorities and interethnic relations. During the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine, he became a member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with russia.