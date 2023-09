Rada dismisses Umierov from post of State Property Fund head in order to appoint him as Defense Minister

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Rustem Umierov from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

302 MPs voted for the relevant decision instead of the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Umierov was appointed head of the State Property Fund on September 7, 2022.

He stayed in the relevant position for almost a year (11 months and 29 days).

Prior to that, Umierov was elected as Member of Parliament in the parliamentary elections in 2019 on the list of the Holos party (No. 18).

He held the position of secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories in the Donetsk, Luhansk Regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, national minorities and international relations.

During the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine, he became a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with russia.

We will remind that on September 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Instead of Oleksii Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense will become the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.