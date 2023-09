The Verkhovna Rada dismissed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Olha Pishchanska.

306 MPs voted for the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pishchanska was appointed as the head of the AMCU on July 16, 2020.

She held the relevant position for more than three years (3 years, 1 month and 20 days).

Prior to that, Pishchanska held the position of first deputy head of the Antimonopoly Committee - a state commissioner.

Previously, she was the supply manager of the mining and metallurgical plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, will be appointed as the new head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

According to him, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada received an application for the dismissal of the head of the AMCU Olha Pishchanska.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Rustem Umierov from the post of the head of the State Property Fund in order to appoint him as the Minister of Defense.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksii Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense.