The former mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, was twice added to the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by the corresponding entry in the register, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Article according to which Atroshenko was prosecuted for committing a corrupt or corruption-related offense: Part 1 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine of Administrative Offenses - Violation of the requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

The composition of a corruption offense: a person’s failure to notify in the cases and under the procedure established by law about having a real conflict of interest and committing actions or making decisions in conditions of a real conflict of interest.

Atroshenko was added to the register since the court found him guilty of an administrative offense under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and in accordance with Part 2 of Article 36 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and he was fined in the amount of four hundred tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, which is UAH 6,800 (six thousand eight hundred), with the use of an additional penalty under Part 6 of Article 30 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in the form of deprivation of the right to occupy positions related to the performance of the function of the state or local self-government for a period of 1 (one) year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko became unemployed.

He was dismissed, and his work record book was returned to him.

The Yavorivskyi District Court of the Lviv Region fined Mayor Atroshenko UAH 6,800 and deprived of office for 1 year for conflict of interest during the war.