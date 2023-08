Mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko was officially dismissed from his position to comply with the court's decision, before that he divorced his wife.

This is evidenced by an entry in his work book, a copy of which is published on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 6, an entry on officially dismissal from the post of Chernihiv mayor was made to Atroshenko’s work book.

The relevant dismissal order was adopted on the same day.

In addition, court documents revealed that Atroshenko had divorced his wife.

A suit for divorce was filed by Atroshenko's wife Iryna.

The couple did not appear in court.

The parties submitted statements to the court, in which they noted that the marital relationship between them is terminated, they consider it impossible to continue the marriage, as it would be against their interests.

In March, the Chernihiv court dissolved their marriage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Yavoriv District Court of the Lviv Region fined Mayor Atroshenko UAH 6,800 and deprived him of his post for 1 year for a conflict of interests during the war.

Later, he was suspended from his post.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention handed an administrative protocol to the mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, due to a conflict of interests.

The State Bureau of Investigation employees discovered that the mayor of Chernihiv had instructed his driver to take a car belonging to his wife abroad. This constituted his private interest (Part 1, 2 of Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - violation of the requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest).

At the same time, the mayor's driver was issued a business trip for this purpose and funds were allocated from the budget, including for gasoline.