Former member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People) was added to the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by the corresponding entry in the register, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Article according to which Trukhin was prosecuted for committing a corrupt or corruption-related offense: Part 1 of Article369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Proposal, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official.

The place of work and position at the time of the corruption violation is not indicated.

The composition of a corruption offense: an offer or promise to an official to provide him or a third party unlawful benefit, as well as the provision of such benefit for the commission or failure to commit by an official in the interests of a person who offers, promises or provides such benefit, or in the interests of a third party any action using the power or official position granted to the person.

Trukhin was added to the register of corrupt officials since the court found him guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to a fine of 4,000 (four thousand) tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, which is UAH 68,000 (sixty-eight thousand).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of Trukhin, who was found guilty of bribing police officers.

On February 22, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) guilty of trying to bribe patrol police officers and sentenced to a fine of UAH 68,000.