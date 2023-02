The High Anti-Corruption Court has found Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) guilty of attempting to bribe patrol police officers and sentenced him to a fine of UAH 68,000.

Such a sentence was announced by the judges based on the results of the conclusion of an agreement on admission of guilt between Trukhin and the prosecutor, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agreement, the court found the MP guilty of trying to bribe patrol police officers for unhindered leaving the scene of a traffic accident, that is, committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code.

Due to the completeness and indisputability of the evidence collected by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as part of the pre-trial investigation, the MP initiated the conclusion of an agreement on admission of guilt.

Given that the MP committed a small crime, did not cause damage to the state by his actions, fully admitted his guilt and sincerely repents, the court sentenced him in the form of the maximum possible fine under the sanction of Article 369 of the Criminal Code, namely UAH 68,000.

In addition, under the terms of the agreement, the bail made by the MP in the amount of UAH 49,620 will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, within 30 days of the agreement's approval, Trukhin pledged to transfer UAH 6 million to the United 24 fund, to a joint project of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Communications Service and the Ministry of Digital Transformation - the Army of Drones.

In accordance with Article 81 of the Constitution, Trukhin's parliamentary powers will be prematurely terminated after the verdict comes into force.

The sentence can be appealed taking into account certain peculiarities within 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trukhin decided to conclude an agreement with the prosecutor on admitting guilt in criminal proceedings about an attempt to bribe patrol police officers.

In September 2022, the NACB and the SACPO informed Trukhin of a suspected attempt to bribe patrol officers after a traffic accident involving him in Kyiv.