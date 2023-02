The Verkhovna Rada has prematurely terminated the parliamentary powers of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Oleksandr Trukhin.

288 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 9056 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Trukhin was deprived of the mandate on the basis of the application submitted by him for the early termination of parliamentary powers.

The reason for the MP’s application was the conviction of the parliamentarian in court for committing a criminal offense.

In 2019, Trukhin, a candidate of the Servant of the People party, won elections to the Rada in single-mandate constituency No. 40 (Dnipropetrovsk Region).

Trukhin served as a deputy chairman of the budget committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, the High Anti-Corruption Court found MP Trukhin guilty of trying to bribe patrol police officers and sentenced him to a fine of UAH 68,000.

Trukhin decided to conclude an agreement with the prosecutor on pleading guilty in the criminal proceedings about an attempt to bribe patrol police officers.