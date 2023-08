Venislavskyi proposes to cancel delay from mobilization for those who receive higher education for second time

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, proposes to abolish the delay for mobilization for those who receive higher education for the second time.

He expressed such an idea in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think that it is quite fair in a war to limit one higher education. If a person receives a third, fourth higher education, then this certainly cannot be the basis for postponement during martial law," the MP said.

He recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale war, the number of applicants who are over 30 years old increased.

"If a person studies in magistracy immediately after graduation, then this is obtaining a master's degree. If a person enters postgraduate immediately after studying, then it is clear. And when a person has a break and only during the war suddenly wanted to engage in scientific activities, then this raises questions," Venislavskyi notes.

At the same time, he does not exclude that there are a certain number of people who really want to become scientists.

"A person studies full-time at any age and is entitled to a delay, but we understand there is abuse... Even in many foreign higher educational institutions, entire faculties were opened, because it was making money, and in Ukraine they also began to open. This is what needs editing, since we understand that there is abuse," said the MP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that there is no critical situation with the mobilization reserve of the Ukrainian army.