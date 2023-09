Kyiv residents warned about military exercises. How long will they last

In the Darnytskyi District of Kyiv military exercises will be held. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on September 4.

"During the next three days, within the Darnytskyi District, groups of Kyiv's defense forces and resources will conduct military exercises," the statement said.

It is indicated that the purpose of the exercises is to increase combat capabilities during the preparation and conduct of a defensive operation.

We emphasize the ban on filming and publishing video and photo materials of the movement of military personnel and equipment, the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev announced the creation of new mobile air defense groups for the northern and northwestern regions of Ukraine.

On April 25, Naiev said that the troops of the aggressor country keep about 17,000 troops in the regions bordering Ukraine and Belarus.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to strengthen the border in the north and arranges minefields.