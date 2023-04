In the regions bordering Ukraine (Bryansk and Kursk), as well as in Belarus, Russians hold about 17,000 of their military. Also, the enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance for strikes.

The Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, the situation on the northern borders of the state is controlled.

"At the same time, the enemy continues systematic artillery shelling of the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions, conducts aerial reconnaissance in order to inflict fire damage on objects of critical civil infrastructure and expose our air defense system," says Nayev.

According to him, hostile airstrikes are carried out mainly on military facilities and infrastructure. But, as a result of these strikes, there are numerous cases of destruction of civilian facilities and casualties among the local population.

"The enemy involves two groups to cover the state border, which are deployed in the southern part of Belarus and in the territories of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia, totaling about 17,000 people," said Nayev.

In addition, the presence of the Russian contingent of the regional group of troops with a total number of about 2,800 people remains at the training grounds of Belarus.

"Meanwhile, aircraft and helicopters of the aerospace forces of the Russian Armed Forces remain on Belarusian military airfields. But, despite this, we continue to strengthen the Northern group of troops, preparing reserves," said Nayev.

He added that our fighters monitor the situation, rearm themselves with more modern foreign models, improve long-term fortifications, increase the density of mining of the territory of border lanes and conduct exercises.

Recall, earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military regularly fortifies the border of Ukraine in the north. In particular, in the past week alone, several dozen anti-tank minefields and barriers were installed using more than 6,500 mines.