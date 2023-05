Air Defense Of Ukraine In North Will Be Strengthened By Mobile Groups - Nayev

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are creating new mobile air defense groups for the northern and northwestern regions of Ukraine in order to increase the effectiveness of countering Russian shelling.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Nayev has announced this.

Serhii Nayev noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to find the most effective methods to counter Russian air attacks. In addition, Nayev showed Russian drones that air defense managed to shoot down.

"Today we are strengthening our air defense system and transferring to our defenders another batch of all-terrain vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns and portable anti-aircraft missile systems. These groups will protect the sky on the approaches to Kyiv, as well as airspace over other settlements of the north and northwest of Ukraine," said Serhii Nayev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, Defense Express reported, citing its own sources, that the Ukrainian air defense was able to intercept a Kinzhal missile for the first time during a Russian missile attack on Thursday, May 4.

On May 5, a spokesman for the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, denied the publication's information about the alleged interception of a hypersonic missile.

But on May 6, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that on May 4, the Ukrainian military actually shot down a Kinzhal missile using the Patriot air defense system.

On May 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine really shot down a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile using the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which was previously received from the United States.