Reznikov states that Ukraine liberated over 50% of the occupied territories

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the liberation of 50% of the territory of Ukraine from the russian occupation.

This is stated in his resignation letter, which he submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 50% of the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia have already been liberated. Our defenders are moving forward every day," he said in his statement.

He also stated that during his tenure as a minister he fulfilled the key tasks that were set before his appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation from the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he has decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Instead of Oleksii Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense will become the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov.

On August 30, the president's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Servant of the People faction, Fedir Venislavskyi, denied the existence of official information about the possible dismissal of Reznikov.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress in the south and are gaining ground on the borders.