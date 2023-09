AFU developing successes in the south and gaining a foothold on frontiers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are making progress in the south and are gaining ground on the borders.

This follows from a statement by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol axis. During the offensive, the AFU were successful in the direction of Novodanylivka, Novoprokopivka. They are entrenched at the achieved boundaries," Maliar wrote.

According to her, the enemy is on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes.

He continues shelling the positions of our units and civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions while actively using Lancet barrage ammunition.

Malyar noted that in the south, the enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, is moving units and troops, and using reserves.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the Lyman-Kupiyansk axis, the enemy is trying to "crush" the defense of the AFU.

In the course of counteroffensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the AFU probably broke through the most well-prepared line of defense of the russian occupiers. The following may not be so fortified.