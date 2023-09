Oleksii Reznikov has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada his resignation statement as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He announced this on his Facebook page.

"In compliance with the decision of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, I have submitted a resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I am ready for the report. Let's stay in line!" - he wrote.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 30, the president's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Servant of the People faction, Fedir Venislavskyi, denied the existence of official information about the possible release of Reznikov.

At the same time, on August 31, a deputy from the Voice faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said that Reznikov allegedly intends to leave his post and become the ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain.

As earlier reported, on September 2, it became known that Bankova [aka Presidential Office] decided to change the head of another ministry. It is about the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he has decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Instead of Oleksii Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense will become the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov.