Ukrainian intelligence showed how they dropped explosives from a drone on the enemy Avanpost complex.

This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They posted the corresponding video and explained that the Avanpost complex is used by russians to control abroad, the territory of important objects and to conduct intelligence. The optics with which the Avanpost is equipped allows recognizing a person at a distance of up to 10 kilometers per day and up to 4 kilometers per night.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this is not the only shelling that occurred today. So, the russian occupiers on the night of September 3 attacked the southern district of the Odesa Region. The invaders fired 25 drones, 22 of them were destroyed by air defense forces.

On August 30, russian terrorist troops destroyed a kindergarten in the village of Mykolaivka, Tiahynka community, Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, confirmed that Ukrainian fighters raised the flag of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Hanna Maliar on August 28 said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.