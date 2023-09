The russian occupiers attacked the southern districts of the Odesa Region on the night of September 3. The invaders fired 25 drones, 22 of them were destroyed by air defense forces.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of September 3, 2023, the russian invaders carried out several waves of attacks by Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the south and southeast direction (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia)," the report said.

In total, the launches of 25 Shahed-136/131 shock UAVs were recorded, which attacked the southern districts of the Odesa Region.

"22 of them were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the department added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, the occupiers attacked Odesa with drones, there was a hit on one of the Danube ports.

Besides, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 7 boats with russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the south of Ukraine per day. Ukrainian fighters push back the enemy in the Kherson Region. We are talking about the left bank, from where the occupiers are trying to shell the liberated right bank.