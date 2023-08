The Armed Forces of Ukraine released Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Ukrainian troops continue to move on.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense, Hanna Maliar, during an interview with the Military Media Center.

She noted that the south is the main direction of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, where the enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

"Our offensive actions continue. You know that Robotyne was liberated. And further our troops are already moving south-east of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka," Maliar said.

According to her, the directions are: Novodanylivka - Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka - Ocheretuvate.

"These are the directions where our Armed Forces are currently advancing," Maliar noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor state of russia are suffering significant losses and are forced to redeploy troops in an emergency to stop the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to the village of Novoprokopivka, next to Robotyne.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military are making progress in the direction of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.