Overnight into August 16, russian terrorist forces twice attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones. As a result of hitting one of the Danube ports, warehouses and granaries were damaged.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"russian terrorists attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones twice this night. The main target was the port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region," the statement says.

It is noted that as a result of enemy strikes on one of the Danube ports, warehouses and granaries were damaged. Fires that occurred were extinguished by State Emergency Situations Service (SESS) employees.

"I am grateful to everyone who went down to shelters following the air raid alert and stayed in safe places. As you can see, this is very important. Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," Kiper added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into August 15, russian terrorist forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Kuleba, talked consequences for regions and settlements.

After that, the number of wounded as a result of the russian missile attack on Lutsk increased to four, and three people were killed. All of them are employees of the enterprise hit by two russian missiles.

In addition, the number of people injured as a result of russian rocket fire in the Lviv Region increased to 19 people.