Defense forces destroy 7 boats with enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in south over day

The defense forces last day destroyed 10 boats used by russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the south of Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, Ukrainian troops are pushing back the enemy in the Kherson Region.

"Every time, trying to scout what is happening on the Left Bank, the enemy sends its sabotage and reconnaissance groups on boats. Over the past day, minus 7 such boats of the occupier. That is, every time an enemy group leaves for a task, it no longer returns," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 10 boats with saboteurs in the south of Ukraine.