Russia is stocking up on missiles to hit Ukraine in autumn and winter. Ukrainian cities and villages are at gunpoint of russians, in fact, russia will try to repeat last year's missile terror. The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, the invaders will strike at energy facilities, because they are still a priority target for the enemy.

"We are now seeing the fact that they are actually stockpiling missile weapons. Because it is obvious to everyone that the latest attacks are more economical. They look rather modest, compared to the way the enemies thrived hitting our infrastructure," said the head of the press center.

She added that the enemy changed tactics to find gaps in Ukrainian air defense.

"All the attacks that are happening now tend to look like a selection of the most effective tactics, because they use a mixed way of attacking with different missiles of different bases, adding more drones there," Humeniuk explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country russia mobilizes about 20,000 people for the war against Ukraine every month.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people to the war against Ukraine as part of a mass mobilization.

Nevertheless, the soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 610 russian occupiers in a day, thus the russian army has already lost about 263,020 soldiers in our country since the start of a full-scale invasion. Also, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 enemy tanks, 22 drones and 26 missiles per day.