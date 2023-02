Nothing Found Or Seized From Kolomoiskyi During Searches - Sources

During the searches, nothing was found or seized from businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Nothing was seized," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the search of Kolomoiskyi did not last long.

The law enforcement officers also did not find anything in Kolomoiskyi's apartment and in the surrounding area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security have confirmed searches of the owners and top management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta in the case of embezzlement of UAH 40 billion.

As part of the investigation, a number of searches were conducted.

Including, in the place of residence of the actual owners of the enterprises and the top management of the financial and industrial group that controlled the mentioned enterprises.

In November 2022, the transfer of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta to state ownership in working condition was ensured.

This was done as a result of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting, after which the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market made a decision on the forced alienation of shares issued by JSC Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta into state ownership.