SSU And BES Confirm Searches Of Kolomoiskyi And Top Management Of Ukrnafta And Ukrtatnafta

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) have confirmed searches of the owners and top management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta in the case of embezzlement of UAH 40 billion.

This was reported by the BES press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to one of the episodes of criminal activity, the ex-director of JSC Ukrtatnafta has already been charged with suspicion and a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a bail of almost UAH 200 million.

As part of the investigation, a number of searches were conducted.

Including, in the place of residence of the actual owners of the enterprises and the top management of the financial and industrial group that controlled the mentioned enterprises.

In general, 10 episodes of criminal activity are documented as part of criminal proceedings.

In particular, this is the transfer of large batches of petroleum products to affiliated companies, tax evasion by them, the creation of bad debts of oil refineries, which led to the depreciation and reduction of the value of their assets.

The BES’s detectives carry out pre-trial investigations of frauds at oil enterprises under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In November 2022, the transfer of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta to state ownership in working condition was ensured.

This was done as a result of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting, after which the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market made a decision on the forced alienation of shares issued by JSC Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta into state ownership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security are conducting searches at the house of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.