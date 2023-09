Defense Ministry will stop activities of ArmyInform in its current format

The Ministry of Defense will terminate the activity of the departmental information agency ArmyInform in its current format.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that the Law on Media entered into force on March 31, which initiated the reform of domestic mass media and canceled a number of normative legal acts regarding their activities.

Among others, the Law on Information Agencies, which provides for the termination of the activity of these media in the format in which they existed before, has expired.

This reform also affected state information agencies, which have to decide on their status and undergo re-registration by March 31, 2024.

The legislative changes also apply to the information agency of the Ministry of Defense ArmyInform.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense is carrying out preparatory and organizational measures to fulfill the requirements of the Law of Ukraine On Media, namely, the termination of the departmental information agency in the format in which it existed and its re-registration as an entity in the field of media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense plans to create a military police force to maintain military discipline.

The Ministry of Defense is launching the "Update data in the military commissariat" campaign to motivate Ukrainians to mobilize.