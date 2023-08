The Ministry of Defense is launching the communication campaign "Update data in the territorial center of recruitment and social support (military commissariat)" to motivate Ukrainians to mobilize. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The communication campaign "Update data in the military commissariat" is aimed at motivating Ukrainians to update personal data in territorial recruitment and social support centers and to be ready to resist Russian aggression," the message reads.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that as part of the campaign, informational materials will be distributed in which famous military personnel admit that they are also afraid, but overcome their fears.

"We have developed a campaign, the main idea of which is that admitting one's own fears is already brave, and the army needs brave people. Informational materials will be distributed in which our famous military personnel honestly admit that they are also afraid, but overcome their fears. Everyone can do this in order to win," Maliar said.

As part of the project, motivational videos and posters will be distributed.

The videos in the campaign draw parallels with childhood, when it was just as normal to be afraid. In each of them, the teenage hero eventually overcomes his childhood fear. Over time, he matures and easily overcomes challenges when he joins the ranks of the army.

Informational materials will be broadcast in the Yedyni Novyny telethon and on other TV channels, on the radio, in cinemas (Multiplex, Planeta Kino, Oscar and others), on digital outdoor advertising platforms, in Ukrzaliznytsia trains, in the form of banners on partner sites on the Internet, on pages in the social networks of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other platforms with which negotiations are underway.

The campaign was implemented in cooperation with the creative agency IAMIDEA and Ihor Finashkin, the NO STARS production company and Ivan Krutous. Arrangements for placing materials on a volunteer and charitable basis are provided by dentsu Ukraine and Oleksandr Horokhovskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization from August 18 for 90 days, i.e. until November 15.