The Ministry of Defense plans to create a military police to maintain military discipline among military personnel. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is reported that the main department of military justice of the Ministry of Defense is actively involved in the development of a bill on the military police of Ukraine.

"On the basis of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, a working group functions, the tasks of which, in particular, are to create an optimal model of future military justice, part of which will be the Military Police. Military police - should become a military formation with law enforcement functions and will be included in the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," said the statement.

It is noted that the body will be formed on the basis of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Some powers for operational-search activities and pre-trial investigation of war crimes (in war zones) will be transferred to it.

"The goal is to maintain military discipline among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the State Transport Special Service," the report said.

It is noted that the main tasks of the military police will include:

law enforcement activities to prevent, detect, stop war crimes;

operational-search activity;

special prevention in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service;

ensuring law and order, military discipline in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service;

protection of the rights of military personnel;

protection of state property;

execution of punishments.

It is envisaged to achieve compatibility of the military police with the relevant structures of NATO member states.

Currently, the bill is undergoing an approval procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, back in 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considered it necessary to create a military police.