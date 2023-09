Ukrainian drone in Crimea was able to escape from two Russian helicopters and plane during chase

Two Russian helicopters during a chase in the area of Cape Tarkhankut (temporarily occupied Crimea) failed to shoot down a Ukrainian drone.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

UAVs of the Defense Intelligence are increasingly coming out unscathed not only after meeting with russian air defense, but also in direct collision with enemy aircraft.

Intelligence has published a video of how a Ukrainian UAV in the area of Cape Tarkhankut is being chased by two combat helicopters and one plane at once.

Despite continuous fire, the drone left the "battlefield" unscathed and successfully returned to the base.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 1,000 drones and 30 robotic systems have been sent to the front to enable the military to remotely fight, especially in the hottest spots.

As part of the Army of Drones project, 11 strike drone companies have already been created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A drone attacked a russian airfield in the Novgorod Oblast and damaged combat aircraft.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of russia said that overnight into Friday, August 25, 42 drones tried to attack the annexed Crimea.