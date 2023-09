During the morning air alert, a cruise missile was shot down over the Kirovohrad Region. There were no damages or wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych.

"During the morning air alert, a cruise missile was shot down in the sky over the Kirovohrad Region. There were no damages, no casualties, no wounded," the report said.

Raykovych thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into September 1, the russian occupying forces fired 2 Kalibr cruise missiles over the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed one of them, the other hit a private enterprise in the Vinnytsia Region. As a result of the hit, property, private cars were damaged, the wounded are being provided with assistance.

Overnight into August 31, russian troops shelled Slovyansk, Donetsk Region. As a result of the attack, a person was killed.

Overnight into August 30, 44 enemy aerial targets were recorded. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 aerial targets within the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions: 28 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 15 attack drones.