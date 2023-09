Air defense down one missile at night, second hit a private enterprise in Vinnytsia Region

Overnight into September 1, the russian occupying forces fired 2 Kalibr cruise missiles over the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down one of them, the other hit a private enterprise in the Vinnytsia Region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Overnight into September 1, 2023, the enemy conducted an attack with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two missiles were launched from the Black Sea (Feodosia area). One missile was destroyed, and the other hit one of the private enterprises in the Vinnytsia Region," the message reads.

It is indicated that as a result of the hit, property, private cars were damaged, and the victims are being provided with assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into August 31, russian troops shelled Slovyansk, Donetsk Region. A person was killed.

On August 30, russian terrorist troops destroyed a kindergarten in the village of Mykolayivka, Tiahyn community, Kherson Region.

Overnight into August 30, 44 enemy aerial targets were recorded. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 aerial targets within the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions: 28 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 15 attack drones.