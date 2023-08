On the night of August 31, russian troops fired on Sloviansk, Donetsk Region. They hit an agricultural enterprise in the village of Myrne in the territorial community of Sloviansk, a security guard of the enterprise was killed.

The head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The last day of summer. Thursday, August 31. It's not a good morning for Sloviansk again. Unfortunately, the city was shelled. Four explosions at night. Hit at agricultural enterprises in the village of Myrne," the report said.

It is indicated that one person was killed, the guard of the enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, russian terrorist troops destroyed a kindergarten in the village of Mykolaivka, Tiahynka community, Kherson Region.

Besides, 44 enemy airstrikes were recorded over the night. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 air targets within the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions: 28 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 and 15 attack drones.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, explained that the night shelling of the invaders was not the enemy's reaction to the hit of the russian regions, since an attack takes time to prepare.