In case of detection of systemic violations when extending the work of catering institutions in Kyiv, this extension will be canceled. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko called on Kyiv residents and guests of the city to carefully accept the decision of the Kyiv authorities to extend the work of catering establishments.

"This does not mean that the war is over and someone has given the green light to loud festivities. Use wisely and responsibly this opportunity to sit in a cafe longer in the evening. I urge Kyiv residents and visitors to remember that there are hundreds of thousands of people who are worried about their relatives at the front. Hundreds and thousands of loved ones whose relatives died. Thousands praying for the healing of their wounded in hospitals. So let's be responsive and adequate at this time," he urged.

Popko warned that the city authorities and law enforcement officers will closely monitor the compliance of owners and visitors with all necessary rules and laws.

"In case of detection of systemic violations in Kyiv, we are ready to cancel this extension of work. Therefore, be conscious," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that the Kyiv Defense Council allowed catering institutions of the city to extend the opening hours of establishments by one hour to 11 p.m. from September 1.

Klitschko noted that representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine made such a request to the city authorities, because the decision to restrict the work of institutions until 10 p.m. was made when the curfew in the capital began at 11 p.m., and now it begins an hour later.

In Kyiv, from March 26, the curfew was reduced by 1 hour, it is valid from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.