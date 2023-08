Work of restaurants and cafes in Kyiv from September 1 extended by one hour to 11 PM - Klitschko

Catering establishments in Kyiv will extend the opening hours by one hour to 11 p.m. from September 1.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Catering establishments in Kyiv will extend the opening hours by one hour - until 11 p.m. This decision was made by the Defense Council of Kyiv. It will come into force on September 1," he said.

Klitschko noted that representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine made such a request to the city authorities, because the decision to restrict the work of institutions until 11 p.m. was made when the curfew in the capital began at 11 p.m., now it is from 12 a.m.

The mayor added that entrepreneurs during a meeting with the city authorities, where they justified the feasibility of such a decision, emphasized that extending the working time of institutions will contribute to improving the economic situation in the capital, creating additional jobs, increasing revenues from taxes, fees and payments to budgets of all levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv from March 26, the curfew was reduced by 1 hour, it is valid from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.