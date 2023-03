Curfew In Kyiv Shortened By 1 Hour From March 26, It Will Be In Effect From 00:00 AM To 05:00 AM - Kyiv City M

The Kyiv City Military Administration has shortened the curfew in Kyiv by one hour from March 26, it will be in effect from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m., while now it is in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration signed an order to change the curfew in the city of Kyiv from March 26, 2023. According to the document, the curfew will be in effect from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. every day," the message reads.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko noted that soon we should expect new changes that will make the life of Kyiv residents and guests of the city more comfortable and civilized, as much as the war and security situation currently allows.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting from May 15, 2022, the curfew has been reduced by one hour in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region and is valid from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to be outside and in other public places, as well as to move by vehicle or on foot.

If a person is outside during the prohibited time, the curfew patrol has the right to detain this person and check the presence of documents, establish the reason for violating the curfew. If necessary, an inspection of the detainee's belongings, vehicle and even residence may be conducted.

If the detainee resists or does not comply with the lawful demands of the commandant's patrol, physical force or (in extreme cases) firearms may be used against such a person.