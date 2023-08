Germany provided Ukraine with another package of military aid, which included, in particular, 10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 16 Vector reconnaissance drones and more than 13 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

This is stated on the official website of the German government on August 30.

So, the aid package provided by Germany includes:

10 Leopard 1 A5 tanks;

TRML-4D aerial surveillance radar system;

16 Vector reconnaissance drones;

four 8x8 HX81 tractor units and four semi-trailers;

more than 13 million cartridges for firearms;

field hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, it became known that the German government announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It included air defense systems, radars, ammunition for artillery and trucks.

Meanwhile, the American publication Forbes wrote that during the summer counteroffensive, Ukraine lost only five Leopard-2 tanks, and at least 10 were damaged. The design features of German tanks allow the crew to survive.