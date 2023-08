IRIS-T, radars and trucks. Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

The German government has announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It included air defense systems, radars, artillery ammunition, and trucks.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

In the new package of military assistance, the Ukrainian military will receive the following weapons and military equipment:

2 IRIS-T SLS launchers;

28 ground surveillance radars GO 12;

42 heavy duty trailer trucks 8x8 HX81;

34 load-handling trucks 15t;

37 semi-trailers;

17,000 rounds 155mm smoke ammunition.

It is noted that during 2022, Germany provided Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of EUR 2 billion.

For 2023, the German government allocated EUR 5.4 billion in funding for military assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently it became known that the German arms concern Rheinmetall plans to transfer reconnaissance UAVs LUNA NG to Ukraine. They should enter service with the Armed Forces by the end of 2023.

We also reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the day before that Berlin does not intend to change its position on the provision of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, Germany has repeatedly stated that the country will not transfer missiles to Ukraine, despite Kyiv's requests and pressure from a number of German political parties.