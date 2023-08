During the summer counteroffensive, Ukraine lost only five Leopard-2 tanks, and at least 10 were damaged. Features of the design of German tanks allow the life of the crew to be preserved.

The American publication Forbes writes about it.

It noted that all Leopard-2 battle tank losses were recorded in a limited area of 25 square miles, located between Mala Tokmachka in the north and Robotyne in the south. The crews of these tanks managed to leave the armored vehicles in time before they exploded or burned.

Recorded photos and videos confirm this, showing open hatches on turrets and tank hulls, which could be a sign that the crews had successfully evacuated.

Those tanks that were damaged are currently being repaired in Poland and Germany and will soon return to the front line.

The peculiarity of Leopard-2 is its strength and ability to survive in combat conditions. It can be vulnerable to damage, but due to its design and structure, it can be restored to return to the battlefield. At the same time, the armored vehicles are arranged in such a way that the crew manages to save lives, even in the most difficult conditions.

Thus, German and russian tanks use a fundamentally different approach to ammunition storage. German-made equipment is distinguished by special compartments for ammunition, which allow them to explode remotely from the crew, ensuring greater safety. Russian tanks do not have this level of ammunition protection.

Forbes cites a report that tallies the number of Leopard-2s lost during the Ukrainian counteroffensive, noting that even with the high number of losses, Ukrainian brigades still retain a significant number of operational combat vehicles.

The further arrival of military equipment from the USA and other Western countries will help Ukraine to improve its defense capabilities and maintain important potential on the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders hit 14 russian tanks in the past day.