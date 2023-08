There is no need to announce a new mobilization - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that there is no critical situation with the mobilization reserve of the Ukrainian army at the moment. He said this at a press conference in Kyiv on August 28, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"The mobilization plan, which was approved by the Verkhovna Rada, has not yet been implemented. We do not need to announce a new mobilization to increase the number, we still have resources," the Minister noted.

According to him, increasing the mobilization bar will not be discussed yet.

"I do not think that in the coming months there will be a question of increasing the mobilization bar," Reznikov believes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the list of persons subject to mobilization has been expanded since July 1. Who can be mobilized now.

On July 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on expanding the list of persons subject to mobilization.

At the same time, not a single member of the Verkhovna Rada voted against the bill on expanding the list of persons subject to mobilization.