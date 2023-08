Ukrainian flag raised on the left bank of Kherson Region near Oleshky

Ukrainian soldiers raised the national flag on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region. Previously, this area was considered a "grey zone".

Kherson publication Most writes about it.

Judging by the video published on social networks, the flag was raised on one of the buildings of the Shliahovyk garden cooperative.

Servicemen Andrii and Ivan raised the flag under the national anthem of Ukraine. They filmed the process on video.

Explaining their action, the military said that they wanted to "make it clear to the russian occupiers that they invaded Ukrainian land, which will eventually be freed from the invaders."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The troops of the aggressor state of russia suffer significant losses and are forced to redeploy troops in an emergency to restrain the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to the village of Novoprokopivka, next to Robotyne.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military are making progress in the direction of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Defense Forces in the Southern axis destroy both the means of attack of the rashists and the means of defense.