AFU evacuating residents of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Region. People are taken out on American Bradley infantry

The Ukrainian military in the Melitopol direction entered Robotyne and began evacuating civilians who remained in the settlement, despite shelling and hostilities.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar and the 47th separate mechanized brigade Mahura announced this.

"Soldiers of the 47th brigade, which entered the village of Robotyne with a fight, organized the evacuation of civilians on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles," Maliar wrote.

She said that the Ukrainian military is carrying out planned combat work in the settlement and destroying the russian invaders.

In response, the enemy conducts continuous artillery bombardment of Robotyne.

The 47th separate mechanized brigade Mahura said in their Telegram channel that the civilians evacuated from Robotyne have already been examined by the brigade's medics. People were also given the opportunity to call their relatives.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military is making progress in the direction of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to this settlement continued from the first days of the counteroffensive.

The slow pace of the advance is due to the large number of minefields that the occupiers have laid in front of their defensive positions.