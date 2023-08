The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on the Poltava Region by the russian invaders on August 28 has increased to 4.

Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"On the second day after the enemy shelling, the rescuers found the body of the fourth person. We condemn with the relatives and friends of the innocent victims of the russian terrorist act. The enemy will definitely be punished!" the message says.

On the evening of August 28, it was reported that the search for one missing person was still ongoing. Cynologists and service dogs of the National Police and the State Emergency Service were involved in the work. The fire was extinguished.

We will remind, overnight into Monday, August 28, the russian army attacked the Poltava Region. It was reported that an industrial facility had been hit.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported that the russians had launched a missile attack on the village of Hoholeve in the Myrhorod district - as a result of the explosion, the premises of the oil mill caught fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was known that three people were killed as a result of the russian terrorist attack, and the search for one person continued.

That night, the invaders hit Ukraine with 6 sea and air-based missiles, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 missiles out of 6.