Russians attack Ukraine with Kalibrs and Kh-59 air-to-air missiles. Air Defense downs 4 out of 6 missiles

The Air Force shot down four of the six missiles that russia launched over Ukraine overnight into August 28.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"As a result of combat work, four air targets were destroyed: two Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided air missiles," the message reads.

The invaders hit Ukraine with six sea- and air-based missiles.

The russians fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea near Feodosia.

Two Kh-59 guided air missiles from two Su-34 aircraft, which the occupiers directed in the direction of Kryvyi Rih from the airspace of the occupied Kherson Region.

The Air Force noted that a civilian industrial facility in the Poltava Region had been hit.

It is also reported that Air Force aircraft have carried out more than ten airstrikes against the occupiers over the past day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, August 28, the russian army struck the Poltava Region, hitting an industrial facility.

Also, on the morning of August 28, the russian occupying forces hit Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, with missiles, using tactical aviation. As a result of the attack, the country houses were destroyed and damaged, and the farm building was occupied.