Death toll due to missile strike on Poltava Region increased to 3, and search for 1 person continues

The number of people killed due to the russian attack on the Poltava Region overnight into August 28 has increased to three, and the search for one person continues.

Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"Rescuers continue to clear the rubble after the missile strike. They found the body of one more person. The search for one person continues. A great loss for all of us. We condolence with the relatives and friends of the victims. The enemy will surely be punished!" the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, according to the Regional Military Administration, it was known about the death of two people as a result of the russian attack on the Poltava Region, as well as 2 wounded.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported 2 killed and 5 wounded. According to his information, the russians launched a missile attack on the village of Hoholeve, Myrhorod district - the explosion caused the oil mill to catch fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in addition, on the morning of August 28, the russian occupying forces hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles, using tactical aviation. As a result of the attack, the country houses were destroyed and damaged, and the farm building caught fire.

In total, during the night, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 missiles out of 6 that russia launched over Ukraine overnight into August 28.