Not a single member of the Verkhovna Rada voted against the bill on expanding the list of persons subject to mobilization.

This is evidenced by the voting data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 311 MPs out of 342 present at the meeting voted for the bill, while 32 did not vote.

Initially, the bill concerned the return of extra payments to the military.

During the second reading, Hanna Skorokhod, MP from the For the Future group, made an amendment to expand the list of persons subject to mobilization, which was taken into account by the national security committee and the corresponding provision was included in the text of the document.

After the law enters into force, persons whose spouse (husband), parents or parents of the spouse (husband) are persons with disabilities of group 1 or 2 will be subject to mobilization, provided that they have other able-bodied persons who are required by law to support them.

Until now, the law stated that persons who have a wife (husband), parents or parents of a wife (husband) with group 1 or 2 disabilities are exempt from mobilization.

