Russian dictator vladimir putin accused of war crimes will not travel to the G20 summit in Delhi, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. This was reported by russian Interfax on Monday, August 28.

"The statement notes that putin told Modi that he would not be able to attend the G20 summit in Delhi, which will be held on September 9-10, and informed him that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to represent russia at it," it was said.

Narendra Modi and putin held a telephone conversation during which the russian dictator said that he would not be able to attend the G20 summit in Delhi, and said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would attend the summit instead. The media of the aggressor state report that Modi "expressed understanding in connection with this decision."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that putin does not plan a trip to the G20 summit due to the alleged "busy schedule" and "focus on the special military operation."

At the same time, Ukraine is not among the list of states invited to the next G20 summit in India, but the russian dictator vladimir putin is indicated among the permanent members.

On March 3, participants in G20 events in India ridiculed the speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state of russia Sergei Lavrov.