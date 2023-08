Russian dictator vladimir putin accused of war crimes is not planning a trip to the G20 summit due to a busy schedule and "focus on the special military operation.” putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated this, the russian propaganda channel Ria-Novosti reported on Friday, August 25.

According to Peskov, putin does not plan to go to India in September for the G20 summit. To justify the russian dictator, his press secretary announced the seemingly very busy schedule of his leader. However, despite the "crazy business" putin intends to speak to the participants of the summit, it is not yet known in what format.

“Putin does not plan to travel to the G20 summit in India, which will be held in September, Peskov said. The main emphasis now is the special military operation," it was said.

Note that Peskov himself first appeared after rumors of disappearance after statements that putin would win the presidential election, because he would gain 90% of the vote. Later, the press secretary had to justify himself and explain that the people of the russian federation allegedly love their dictator so much.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is not among the list of countries invited to the next G20 summit in India, but the russian dictator vladimir putin is indicated among the permanent members.

On March 3, participants in G20 events in India ridiculed the speech of the minister of foreign affairs of the aggressor state of russia Sergei Lavrov.

On March 2, in India, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lavrov held a face-to-face conversation for the first time in a year since russia's invasion of Ukraine began.